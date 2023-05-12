March 25, 1925 - March 10, 2023
Sun Prairie, WI - Jean Ann (Ryan) Schenck passed away on March 10, 2023. She was born in Delaware County, Iowa on March 25, 1925 to Harry J. and Edith (Odell) Ryan.
She was united in marriage to Edmund Albert Schenck at a cousin's home in Culpepper, VA on September 28, 1944. They cherished fifty-eight years together.
Jean is survived by her children: Janice (Charles) Thompson, Jerome Schenck, Jacqualin Schenck (Thomas Serocki), and Joel (Debbie) Schenck. She is further survived by son-in-law George (Judy Schenck) Babcock. Grandchildren: Carmen Babcock, Ryan Babcock, Nicholas Babcock, Gina (Thompson) Kutchek, Leah (Thompson) Schwarz, Nicole (Schenck) Webster, Michelle (Schenck) Hammerling, Siera Schenck and Camaron Schenck. Great Grandchildren: Brandon and Lily Kutchek, Brooklyn and Brenna Meadowcroft; Harper, Cayla and Laney Hammerling, and Cayden Blakely Schenck. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Phyllis Schenck and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Judy Babcock, 2 son-in-laws, Charles Thompson and Thomas Serocki, her six sibliings, Elizabeth Ryan, Wilma (Wilbur) Pogeman, William (Elizabeth) Ryan, Carmen (Alex) Gozzola, Zineta (Carl) Hillers, Theodore (Marie) Ryan.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North Street, Sun Prairie. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 1-3:00 PM. Please share your memories of Jean at www.CressFuneralService.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sun Prairie United Methodist Church or the Colonial Club of Sun Prairie.
Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
