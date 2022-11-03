December 18, 1932 - October 22, 2022 Sun Prairie, WI - Joan “Jo” Mainwood, age 89, of Sun Prairie, WI passed away peacefully on October 22, 2022 at Sun Prairie Health Care Center. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Robert and Helen Sloan.
Jo graduated from Stetson University and was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Jo has lived in Sun Prairie since 1997 and worked at the Prairie Athletic Club for 15 ½ years. She opened the club early in the morning and greeted everyone by name and with a smile! Jo loved spending time with her family and you could find her on warm days in her garden or sitting in the sun reading a book. She volunteered at the Sun Prairie Public Library and was on the board of the Friends of the Sun Prairie Library. She also volunteered at the Sun Prairie Food Pantry and many church committees at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church where she was a member.
She is survived by her children, Barry Mainwood (Julie), Beth Patterson (Bob); her grandchildren, Tyler (Ashley), Megan (Kevin), Maxwell, Madalyn and her great grandchildren, Russell and Sloan.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert & Helen; her husband of 39 years, Jim; and her sisters, Mary & Dee.
A memorial service will be held at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North St, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 on Saturday, November 12th, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 and the Service will be at 11:00. There will not be a burial ceremony as Jo donated her body to the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine. A gathering to celebrate Jo will be held at The Nitty Gritty Sun Prairie after the memorial service.
A special thank you to the amazing staff at Sun Prairie Health Care Center and also all the caring staff from Agrace Hospice.
In lieu of Flowers we are asking for donations to the Sun Prairie United Methodist Youth Scholarship Fund. More information can be found at https://www.sunprairieumc.org/ or Agrace Hospice.