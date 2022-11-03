Joan "Jo" Mainwood
Buy Now

December 18, 1932 - October 22, 2022 Sun Prairie, WI - Joan “Jo” Mainwood, age 89, of Sun Prairie, WI passed away peacefully on October 22, 2022 at Sun Prairie Health Care Center. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Robert and Helen Sloan.

Jo graduated from Stetson University and was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Jo has lived in Sun Prairie since 1997 and worked at the Prairie Athletic Club for 15 ½ years. She opened the club early in the morning and greeted everyone by name and with a smile! Jo loved spending time with her family and you could find her on warm days in her garden or sitting in the sun reading a book. She volunteered at the Sun Prairie Public Library and was on the board of the Friends of the Sun Prairie Library. She also volunteered at the Sun Prairie Food Pantry and many church committees at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church where she was a member.