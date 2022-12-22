JoAnn White
July 18, 1944 - December 16, 2022

MADISON/SUN PRAIRIE, WI - MADISON/SUN PRAIRIE - JoAnn White, age 78, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Oak Park Place. JoAnn was born on July 18, 1944, in Madison, Wisconsin to Leo and Irene (Cowan) McDermott. She graduated from Madison Central High School in 1962. JoAnn married Grant "Don" White on July 10, 1965. Grant and JoAnn moved to Sun Prairie in 1965, and raised three boys. JoAnn enjoyed crafting, bell choir, attending sporting and band events to support her boys and grandchildren. She was a lifetime member of Women of The Moose Lodge (Madison Chapter 291), starting in 1966. She held numerous positions at local and state level, the highest being State Star Recorder and received the International Co-Worker of the Year award in 1993. JoAnn worked for the Sun Prairie school district as a Special Education Assistant for 27 years. Her memory will live on through the crafts she lovingly created for family and friends.

