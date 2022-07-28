John James Kobylarz

Sun Prairie, WI - SUN PRAIRIE - John Kobylarz, passed away on July 10th, 2022. He was born on January 30th, 1979, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to Jean and Robert Kobylarz.
Johnny learned to skate at a young age and always appreciated competing and the showmanship of the sport. He continued to enjoy watching figure skating and rewatching old routines of his favorite skaters. He had a unique fashion sense taking pleasure in his questionable wardrobe and especially wearing his camouflage with pride. Johnny regularly went hiking and camping and spending weekends outdoors with friends. Even more so, Johnny loved spending time with his family, friends, and fur babies especially snuggles with Lulu and Tubby.
Johnny married Eric Noss in 2018 and they filled their home with love for their many pets. Spending hours watching movies together and playing video games. Their plans together exceeded many lifetimes.
Johnny is survived by his husband, Eric Noss; his father, Robert J. Kobylarz; stepmother, and Jane Kobylarz. He is also survived by his brother, Jason Kobylarz, stepbrother, Brian Bussing, and stepsisters, Anna Bussing-Maisenbacher and Katie Ann Bussing and many relatives and dear friends.
Johnny was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Alice Kobylarz (Mahoney), as well as other family members and friends.
Johnny did not want a funeral service, but rather a celebration of life in his memory. We do not have a date yet but will announce both the date, time, and location later this summer. Please share your memories of Johnny at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
His husband, family, and friends would like to thank all the doctors and nursing staff at Meriter Hospital, and those that were involved in his palliative and hospice care.
