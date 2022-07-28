John James Kobylarz
January 30, 1979 - July 10, 2022

Sun Prairie, WI - SUN PRAIRIE - John Kobylarz, passed away on July 10th, 2022. He was born on January 30th, 1979, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to Jean and Robert Kobylarz.

