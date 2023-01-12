John W. Schneiter
March 24, 1928 - January 7, 2023

Sun Prairie, WI - John Walter Schneiter of Sun Prairie, WI, entered the gates of Heaven peacefully on January 7, 2023. He was born on March 24, 1928 in Sugarcreek, Ohio. John is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Mary Lou (Renner), his mother, Elise Schneiter, his father, Fred Schneiter, his sisters Helen Bahler, Lucy Schneiter, Elsie Crouch, Mary Franklin and his brother, Fred Schneiter.