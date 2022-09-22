Sun Prairie, WI - SUN PRAIRIE-Jon M. Schmidt, age 58 of Sun Prairie, WI passed away peacefully in the early morning of September 18, 2022 after an 8 year battle with mantle cell lymphoma. Jon was born March 16, 1964 in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Richard and Geraldine (Bull) Schmidt.
Jon graduated from Lakeville (MN) High School in 1982. After graduating from the Brown Institute with a certificate in broadcasting, he moved to Platteville, WI to start his career as a radio announcer. There he met his wife, Angela (Boll) Schmidt while she was a junior at UW-Platteville. Jon proposed the day she graduated, and they were married on April 23, 1988 in Sun Prairie. He thought he should get a "real job" so he began a 34 year career in automotive sales, most of the time working for Don Miller dealerships. Together, Jon and Angie raised 3 sons: Michael, Ben and Aaron.
Family and faith were important parts of Jon's life. He found joy in sharing his talents at church and in the community. He loved any time he was able to announce an event, particularly SPHS varsity baseball, SP Redbirds Home Talent, and many Flags of Freedom field shows for the Sound of Sun Prairie. Jon was an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church where he was an important part of many music groups and where he shared his A/V and broadcasting expertise.
Though Jon learned he had cancer in the fall of 2014, he never felt it was a death sentence. If there were setbacks, he simply moved on to the next treatment. His positive attitude and infectious laugh made him a cancer "thriver." The last 18 months, he was happy to be welcomed into the "Lymphomaniacs" family as these bike riders raise funds for blood cancer research. Jon and Angie are grateful to the caregivers at SSM Health Cancer Care, UW Hospital BMT, and Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care of Jon and their family.
Jon is survived by his wife, Angela, sons Michael (Krystina) of Sicklerville, NJ and Aaron of Sun Prairie, his parents, Rick and Gerry Schmidt of Lakeville, MN, sisters Heidi Thomas of Richfield, MN and Heather (Bob) Daggett of Richfield, MN. He is further survived by father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Linda Boll of Monroe, WI, brothers-in-law, Peter (Jennifer) Boll of Cottage Grove, WI and Joshua (Heather) Boll of Madison, WI and sisters-in-law Dawn (Randy) Lawson of Menomonee Falls, WI and Pamela (Tom Hehn) Briggs of Lebanon, TN. Also surviving are nieces and nephews: Scott, Mitchell and Timothy Thomas, Nathan and Nicole Daggett, Ryan and Kris Boll, Olson Boll, Kevin and Matthew Tracy, Krista (Jack) Duburg and Tyler (Jessica) Rietz as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Jon was preceded in death by son, Benjamin Jon Schmidt, and his grandparents, Robert and Edna Bull and Herman and Frieda Schmidt and mother-in-law Kay Bailey.
Visitation will be from 4-7:00 pm on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Visitation will continue from 9:30-11:00 am on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church with a funeral service to begin at 11:00 am. Jon will be brought to his final place of rest at Sun Prairie City Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. Memorials will be divided between causes important to Jon. Please share your memories of Jon on his tribute wall at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
