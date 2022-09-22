Jon M. Schmidt

March 16, 1964 - September 18, 2022

Sun Prairie, WI - SUN PRAIRIE-Jon M. Schmidt, age 58 of Sun Prairie, WI passed away peacefully in the early morning of September 18, 2022 after an 8 year battle with mantle cell lymphoma. Jon was born March 16, 1964 in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Richard and Geraldine (Bull) Schmidt.

