Karen L Riley

Sun Prairie, WI - Karen Riley, age 70, passed away December 13th, at her home in Sun Prairie, with her husband and hospice nurse by her side.
Karen was born March 9th, 1952, to Edgar and Millie ( Tollefson ) Hillstead. The youngest in a family of eight, she grew up on the family farm in Wilson, Wisconsin. She graduated from Baldwin-Woodville high school in 1970.
Karen was a good looking, good natured, athletic, loyal, and hard working woman. People were drawn to her warm smile and personality.
Karen started work at a young age on the family farm baling hay with brother-in-law, Ron Zillmer, and had fond memories of that time. Her next job was at Bing's Cafe in Woodville, and then to her last job at Sons Tool, also in Woodville. She lived approximately the first third of her life in Wilson, the next third North of Hammond, where she raised her family, and the final third in Sun Prairie where her husband had his business.
Preceding her most recently in death was the heartbreaking loss of her great niece, Kayla Stone.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Greg; children, Heidi Urness, Thor Riley, and Amanda Riley; grandchildren, Mellisa Urness, Shania Urness, Taylynn Riley, and Zane Riley; great-granddaughter, Zoey Urness; sisters, Bonnie Klanderman and Dianne Ducklow; and brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and friends.
The family would like to thank the home health team from Dean and the Agrace hospice team for their wonderful care. Also a thanks to Cremation Society of Madison and O'Connell funeral home in Baldwin.
Visitation will be at O'Connell Funeral home in Baldwin January 21st from 1:00 - 3:00, with a memorial service from 3:00 - 4:00.
