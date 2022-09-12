Kimberly A. (Schmidt) "Kim" McNabb

Sun Prairie, WI - Kimberly "Kim" McNabb, age 60, of Sun Prairie, passed away on September 7, 2022 at home surrounded by family. She was born on August 18, 1962 in Marquette, MI and grew up on America's original "gated communities" - Air Force bases. The daughter of Paul Schmidt and Shirley Robinson, Kim was unblessed to share bedrooms and toilets with her siblings Mike, Matt and Kris while growing up across the USA.
Kim attended the College of St. Benedict's where she met her Bennie Besties and learned independent living, road tripping, keg tapping, TaB slurping, and gaining the freshman 15# special K bar midnight runs. She also ran the student council demonstrating her budding badass boss skills. Kim joined BJ Electric (now Revere Electric Supply) in 1984 and never looked back! Starting in the warehouse doing inventory, she worked her way up to become an executive running the marketing and sales team, a job she loved and excelled. She was the first female to join the regional Kilowatt Club and was even recognized by the electrical industry as the "Trend Setter in Female Sales Leadership". As the company grew, so too did her work family who remain steadfast supporters and friends to Kim and Jerry.
Speaking of Jerry, those two love birds became the Sun Prairie power couple when they married April 10, 1999 and along with co-raising Stephanie, Karlie completed the family in 2001. This fierce foursome could be found at Beloit basketball, Sun Prairie cheer, and then ultimately Sun Prairie and now Loyola volleyball games. Their neighborhoods these past 22 years are filled with their family friends where plenty of yard parties, golf outings, tailgates, and basement game nights took place. The laughs and fun are unforgettable!
So many friends and family joined them up at Camp McNabb for pontoon boat rides, jet ski action, paddle boating and swimming across Pleasant Lake. Camp McNabb was and always will be the ultimate sanctuary with Kim and Jerry sitting on the porch overlooking the lake, watching the sunset with a glass of wine/bottle of Bud Light and a cigar and saying every time, "this is a million dollar view" and "this doesn't suck".
In her final months, Kim often expressed her profound gratitude to everyone who sent notes, gifts, flowers, balloons, texts, emails, and cookies. Kim and Jerry were truly overwhelmed by the love, support, assistance, and faith of all their family, friends, work family, and medical team during their year long journey fighting to kick cancer's a*s. #TeamKim #F*ckCancer
Survivors include her rock Jerry, her superstar daughters Stephanie (Shaun) Longman and Karlie; parents Paul and Bonnie Schmidt and Shirley Robinson, mother-in-law Marilyn McNabb; siblings Mike (Shana) Schmidt, Kris Schmidt, Matt (Emmanuelle) Schmidt, Barb (Ron) Rosten, and Jeff (Catherine) Baldauf; in-laws Sarah (John) Badalamenti, Mark McNabb, Mary (Bob) Wenke, Mike (Heidi) McNabb, uncle Bob Brookins (Lesa) and aunt Peg (Schmidt) Pitzen; grandkids Tru, AJ, and Mikyah (aka The Littles); and nieces/nephews Shayne (Noel), Nik, Kayla (Andy), Hannah, Auceane, Thor, Ben, Sami Pooh, Nick, Cassie (Ryan), Chrissy, Tessa, Laura, John (Mandy), Will, Gracie, Michael JJ; great niece/nephews Tristan, TJ, Penny, Bennet, and Teddy.
Preceded in death by grandparents Victor and Betty Schmidt, grandmother Pauline Brookins, father-in-law Jerry McNabb, step-father Selden (Selly) Robinson, uncle Charlie Brookins, aunt Barb Luebke and sister-in-law Katie McNabb.
Visitation will be from 4-7:00 PM on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie. Visitation will be again from 9:30-11:00 AM on Friday, September 16, 2022 at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM. Kim will be brought to her final place of rest in a private burial at Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Sun Prairie. For those that are unable to attend in person, St. Albert's will have a live stream video to allow viewing from home. Please share your memories of Kim at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
While decades old etiquette recommends wearing black attire, the family celebrates Kim who bucked tradition and lived in color - so feel free to color up the room!