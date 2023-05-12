Klaudeen E. (Grenlie) Hansen
January 12, 1940 - April 1, 2023

Sun Prairie, WI - Klaudeen Ellen (Grenlie) Hansen, passed away passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 1, 2023 after a brave battle with cancer. Daughter to Robert and Arlene (Hanson) Grenlie, Klaudeen graduated from Scandinavia High School. She was united in marriage to Mervin E. Hansen on July 4, 1959.

