Klaudeen E. (Grenlie) Hansen

Sun Prairie, WI - Klaudeen Ellen (Grenlie) Hansen, passed away passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 1, 2023 after a brave battle with cancer. Daughter to Robert and Arlene (Hanson) Grenlie, Klaudeen graduated from Scandinavia High School. She was united in marriage to Mervin E. Hansen on July 4, 1959.
Klaudeen's passion and profession was in the quilt world. She was a nationally recognized quilt show judge, teacher, and editor. She kept track of the quilt shows she judged and the classes she taught in notebooks. There were over 23,000 students and over 34,000 quilts she judged in just about every state in the U.S. Klaudeen had a very special way of teaching her quilt patterns so every level of quilter was comfortable in her class atmosphere.
One of her proudest accomplishments was starting the annual Sun Prairie Quilt Show that ran for 45 years. She loved that the quilt makers were able to share their quilts with others. Her time with the American Quilter's Society in Paducah, KY was the highlight of her career. Klaudeen was an intricate part of the creation and planning of the Paducah Quilt Show as well as the Great Wisconsin Quilt show in Madison, WI. She was honored when asked to create a quilt to be hung at the American Embassy in Oslo, Norway during the Olympics. Klaudeen was a sweet, smart, and fun woman loved and missed by so many.
Klaudeen is lovingly remembered by her children Michael Hansen of Silver City, MI and Janell (David) Weinberger of Pardeeville, WI; grandchildren Jessi (Joe) DeCono of Pardeeville, Joey (Whitney) Weinberger of Downing, WI, Jacob (Rietta) Weinberger of Tacoma, WA, Mitchell (Haley Miller) Hansen of Beaver Dam, WI, and David (Alexandra) Hansen of Cudahy, WI. She will be further missed by her great-grandchildren Scarlette, Oliver, and Madelyn; her brothers Albert (Ann) Grenlie, Thom Grenlie; sister Janet Hoyord; and many more relatives and dear friends.
Klaudeen was preceded in death by her beloved husband Mervin; daughter Ellen; and son Robert.
Visitation will be from 4-7:00 PM on Monday, April 10, 2023 at Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Friends and family will gather at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Scandinavia Lutheran Cemetery, N6540 County Rd G, Scandinavia, WI 54977 to be reunited with her husband Mervin a their eternal place of rest. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
The family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Agrace Hospice Care for their compassion and comfort given to Klaudeen and her family.
