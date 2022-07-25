Larry J. Vessely

Sun Prairie, WI - Sun Prairie - Larry John Vessely, age 67, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Monday, July 18th, 2022, at Agrace Hospice with his family by his side, due to the result of an automobile accident on July 7th, 2022.
Larry was born on January 30, 1955, to Betty and John Vessely in Gary, Indiana. He was raised in Medaryville, IN and graduated from West Central High School in 1973. He went on to study at Ball State University in Muncie, IN.
After graduating with a degree in Business, Larry started his first job with Northrup King Seed, kickstarting a 45-year career in sales. He was still working at the time of his death for Kessenich's Restaurant Supply, a company that he respected and was proud to work for.
In 1980, when Larry was living in Jacksonville, FL, he met his southern belle, Susan, at a New Year's Eve party. Larry and Susan were married within the year and went on to have three children, Sarah, Katie, and John. In 1988, Larry and Susan moved their family to Sun Prairie, where they raised their kids and were active in the community. They truly were soulmates, recently celebrating their 41st wedding anniversary.
Larry's greatest source of pride and joy was his family. He loved being a coach for his kids when they were young. You could always find him in the bleachers first cheering on his kids, and then his grandkids, no matter the sport or event.
He loved following Wisconsin sports, being a proud Sun Prairie Cardinal backer, a Brewers season ticket holder, and a regular at Milwaukee Bucks games. He was also a die-hard Notre Dame fan, a trait that he passed down to all three of his kids.
Larry's faith was an important part of his life, and he enjoyed his time at Heartland Church, The Faith Place, and Living Waters Church.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, John and Betty Vessely, his brother Robert Vessely, and his in-laws, Bud and Sue Erb. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years Susan Vessely, his children Sarah (Josh) Stelzer, Katie (Eric LaRue) Vessely, and John (Jillian) Vessely, his grandchildren Brady, Grace, Beckett, and Connor, his sister Nancy Burton, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is also survived by his dog, Shiloh, was by his side when he died.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday July 24, 2022, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the service at the funeral home on Sunday. There will be a private burial for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Larry's name to Shelter from the Storm Ministries, PO Box 152, Sun Prairie, WI, 53590.
The family would like to thank the Dane County Sheriff's Office, the crew of UW Medflight, the staff at TLC, and Agrace Hospice for their wonderful care of Larry.
"For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16