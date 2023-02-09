Sun Prairie, WI - Larry Seitz passed away on February 1, 2023 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg surrounded by his family after a brief illness. Larry was born in LaCrosse, WI on March 20, 1940 to John and Anita (Pitcher) Seitz. He attended LaCrosse schools and was a 1958 graduate of LaCrosse Central High School. He served in the U.S. Army for 6 months and in the Army Reserves for 3 years.
He met his future wife, Sue, in LaCrosse and they were married on May 3, 1963 in Caledonia, MN. They began their married life in LaCrosse and moved to Sun Prairie in 1972. Larry worked for Trane Co., Dairy Equipment Co. and Springs Window Fashions and retired in 2000. He and Sue enjoyed many happy years of retirement with winters in Florida and Arizona before Sue's death from Alzheimer's Disease in 2019. Larry struggled greatly with the loss of his wife and was ready to be with her again.
Larry was a lifelong golf lover and was happy to share a shot-by-shot review of his round with anyone who would listen - always lamenting his too frequent three putts. He was a great storyteller and enjoyed telling his grandchildren about all the fun he had as a teenager and certainly had some crazy stories. Just when you thought you'd heard them all, he'd surprise you with a new one. He was a hard worker but always ready for some fun (and a beer!) at the end of the day.
Larry is survived by daughters Heidi (Bruce) Hutler of Deforest and Jennifer (Ian) Jolley of Eau Claire; grandchildren Emily (Jake) Anderson and Erin Hutler and Owen and Will Jolley; brother Ron (Jean) Seitz, sister Trudy (Tom) Kennedy, sister-in-law Jackie Mihalovic; sister-in-law Doris Bohage; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sue; sister- and brother-in-law Judy and Jim Heberlein; brother-in-law Charles Bohage; and Sue's parents Charles (Delores) Bohage and Verna Bohage.
A visitation will be held at Cress Funeral & Cremation Services, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 10-11am with a short service beginning at 11am. A light luncheon will follow in the Community Room at Cress.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First Tee of South Central Wisconsin (firstteescw.org) or the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).