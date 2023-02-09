Larry Seitz
Buy Now

March 20, 1940 - February 1, 2023

Sun Prairie, WI - Larry Seitz passed away on February 1, 2023 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg surrounded by his family after a brief illness. Larry was born in LaCrosse, WI on March 20, 1940 to John and Anita (Pitcher) Seitz. He attended LaCrosse schools and was a 1958 graduate of LaCrosse Central High School. He served in the U.S. Army for 6 months and in the Army Reserves for 3 years.