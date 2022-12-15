Laura E. (Engel) Soldner
November 16, 1938 - December 10, 2022

Sun Prairie, WI - Sun Prairie-Laura E. Soldner (Engel) age 84, died peacefully at home on Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born on November 16, 1938, in Madison. Laura was united in marriage to Harvey E. Soldner on March 13, 1957. She was a lifelong resident of Sun Prairie and loved shopping, a good flea market, and Beanie Babies.

