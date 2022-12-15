Laura E. (Engel) Soldner

Sun Prairie, WI - Sun Prairie-Laura E. Soldner (Engel) age 84, died peacefully at home on Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born on November 16, 1938, in Madison. Laura was united in marriage to Harvey E. Soldner on March 13, 1957. She was a lifelong resident of Sun Prairie and loved shopping, a good flea market, and Beanie Babies.
Laura was passionate about all children in addition to the love she had for her own children. Laura provided the same love for others by doing in-home daycare.
Laura was preceded in death by her mother Marguerite Blaschka, who passed away when Laura was 4 years old. After her mother's passing Laura was raised by her grandmother Laura Blaschka.
Laura is survived by her husband Harvey Soldner; four children Greg (Karen), Linda (Allen), Mike, and Debbie (Jim); seven grandchildren Zoe, Molly, Justin, Amber (Tyler), Tyler (Katie), Jordan, Jaimie, Tim (Ami); one step-grandchild, Jesse (Anne); two great-grandchildren Kylie and Garrett. She will be dearly missed by many other relatives and friends.
Services were held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Cress Sun Prairie. Laura was brought to her final place of rest at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens in a private ceremony. Please share your memories of Laura on her tribute wall at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
