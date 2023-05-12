Leslie John McBurney, Sr.
Buy Now

December 6, 1929 - April 24, 2023

Sun Prairie, WI - Leslie "Les" John McBurney, Sr., age 93, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023 at St. Mary's Healthcare Center in Madison. Les was born on December 6, 1929 in Detroit, MI. to Lindsley and Agnes (Zapf) McBurney. He had an affinity for automobiles beginning at a young age, working on cars with his dad, culminating in his being an executive for General Motors. One of his greatest joys was being involved in the development of the Chevrolet Corvette. While working on this project for GM he created many friendships that he cherished during his lifetime including Ed Cole and Zora Duntov. Les enjoyed many pursuits from fishing and hunting, to training dogs. His culinary experiences were a joy to many that knew him, as they never left hungry. Les fulfilled his need for speed by racing motorcycles. He was an award winning lifetime marksman, and became an accomplished pilot early in life, flying his own planes for years.

To plant a tree in memory of Leslie McBurney, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.