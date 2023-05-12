Leslie John McBurney, Sr.

Sun Prairie, WI - Leslie "Les" John McBurney, Sr., age 93, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023 at St. Mary's Healthcare Center in Madison. Les was born on December 6, 1929 in Detroit, MI. to Lindsley and Agnes (Zapf) McBurney. He had an affinity for automobiles beginning at a young age, working on cars with his dad, culminating in his being an executive for General Motors. One of his greatest joys was being involved in the development of the Chevrolet Corvette. While working on this project for GM he created many friendships that he cherished during his lifetime including Ed Cole and Zora Duntov. Les enjoyed many pursuits from fishing and hunting, to training dogs. His culinary experiences were a joy to many that knew him, as they never left hungry. Les fulfilled his need for speed by racing motorcycles. He was an award winning lifetime marksman, and became an accomplished pilot early in life, flying his own planes for years.
Les is survived by his children: Pat (Sally) McBurney, Cheryl Forero (Dr Manuel Forero), Kathy (Steve) Hoxie, Cindy (Wayne) Hammer, Les (Dawn) McBurney, Jr. and Mary Jo (Selina) McBurney; a brother, Jim (Cindy) McBurney; a sister, Barb Jacobs; grandchildren, Chris, Ryan, Estefania, Camilo, Felipe, Shannon, Chasidey, Nicholas, Bretni, Matt and Adam; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lindsley and Agnes McBurney; his wife, Joyce; his sisters Dolores and JoAnn; his brother Gary; and two grandchildren, Sarah Thompson and Steven Hoxie Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in East Bristol with Rev. Jared Holzhuter presiding. Burial will be in the Church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the Church. We would like to thank the very special staff at St. Mary's Health Care Center for the care and support they provided.