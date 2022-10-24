Lisa E. (Sand) Hartman

Sun Prairie, WI - Lisa Ellen Hartman (Sand), of Sun Prairie, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 20, 2022 in the comfort of her family. Lisa is survived by her children Michael Hartman (Mallory) and Chris Cox (Erica); her fur child Lexie; her grandchildren Ethan and Norah; and her brother David Sand (Judith). Lisa was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Hartman; and her parents Carl and Ellen Jane Sand (Chapman).
Lisa was born January 2, 1950, in Cincinnati, OH and later graduated from Withrow University High School and the University of Cincinnati - Mathematics. Lisa then embarked on a varied and successful career first as a parole officer in the juvenile court system before finding her calling in Marketing and Advertising where should we go on to work for some of the largest publicly traded companies and Advertising agencies in the World. Lisa spent the last 25 years of her career at Stephan & Brady in Madison, WI. Never one to be bored, after retirement, Lisa found it meaningful to work as a Scoring Director for Data Recognition Corp reviewing summative assessments for grade school aged, non-native English speaking, children while also volunteering for Meals on Wheels.
In her spare time Lisa was a lifelong, voracious reader and crossword puzzle extraordinaire. In earlier adulthood Lisa traveled internationally through Europe and loved to drive her BMW on a sunny day with the moonroof open (5 speed manual only). As her family grew, Lisa enjoyed many simple things like seeing movies on the big screen, taking walks around her neighborhood with Lexie, playing board games with her family, and cheering for her hometown UC - Bearcats and Cincinnati Reds and Bengals.
Lisa was a tremendously generous person throughout her life who was always focused on what more she could do for her loved ones rather than herself. She was the rock that her parents, her spouses, and her children relied on and frequently went to for advice, and she will be greatly missed.
The family would like to extend our gratitude to the wonderful Doctors, Nurses, and Specialists of St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI. In lieu of flowers, Lisa's family would appreciate donations to the SSM Health St. Mary's Foundation or the American Cancer Society in Lisa's memory.
Visitation will be from 10-11:00 AM on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Cress Funeral Home SUN PRAIRIE with a funeral service to begin at 11:00 AM. The family will bring Lisa to her final place of rest at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens in a private ceremony at a later date. Please share your memories on Lisa's tribute wall at www.cressfuneralservice.com