Lisa E. (Sand) Hartman

January 2, 1950 - October 20, 2022

Sun Prairie, WI - Lisa Ellen Hartman (Sand), of Sun Prairie, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 20, 2022 in the comfort of her family. Lisa is survived by her children Michael Hartman (Mallory) and Chris Cox (Erica); her fur child Lexie; her grandchildren Ethan and Norah; and her brother David Sand (Judith). Lisa was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Hartman; and her parents Carl and Ellen Jane Sand (Chapman).