Sun Prairie, WI - Lonnie J. Kohler, 42, of Sun Prairie, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. Born February 9, 1980, in Beloit, the son of Jeffrey and Anne (Piccione) Kohler. Lonnie graduated from Hononegah High School in Rockton, Illinois, the Class of 1999. Lonnie was the current owner of Anna's Pizzeria LLC in Sun Prairie. Lonnie had close ties to his mom's Italian heritage and enjoyed spending time with the large Piccione and Kohler families. He adored his nephews, Nolan and Jonah. Lonnie enjoyed cars and had a hobby of building houses. He was also an avid bodybuilder as well as a Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. Lonnie loved trips to the beach and vacationing to Mexico and Florida.
Lonnie is lovingly survived by his parents, Jeff and Anne; sister, Jeannette (Christopher) Mowers; nephews, Nolan and Jonah Mowers and many uncles, aunts and cousins. Preceded in death by his grandparents and an uncle.
Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022 in the Mausoleum at Milton Lawns Memorial Park 2200 Milton Avenue, Janesville. Rosman Funeral Home assisted the family. To extend online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477
