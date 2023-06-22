October 29, 1934 - June 18, 2023 Port Washington, WI - Norma Jean Birkinbine joined her loving husband in heaven on June 18, 2023 at the age of 88. She was born in Rio, Wis., to Joseph and Gerda Mickelson on October 29, 1934. She married Romayne Birkinbine on February 21, 1953 and together had four beautiful children. Norma was a member of Our Savior Luther Church in Sun Prairie and Edgerton, Wis. She enjoyed playing card games, dancing, golfing, and boating with family and friends. Norma and her husband loved to travel.
Norma will remain in the hearts of her children, Joe (Betsy), Beth (Mark) Krupke, Randy (Jennifer) and Gina (Daryl) Collins; grandchildren Grant (fiance Leah), Brooks, Jacob, Bryanna (David), Ryen (Suzanne), Max (Natalie) and Jayda; 3 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister JoAnn (Tom) Loftus. She was preceded in death by her husband Romayne; siblings Lori, Gerry, and Judy. A Memorial Service for Norma will be held at 1:00PM on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53012. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 11:00AM-1:00PM. Norma will be placed next to her husband at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Illinois. Norma's family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Lincoln Village in Port Washington for their love and support over the last several years. They would also like to thank the devoted staff at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Lincoln Village Senior Living (1330 W. Lincoln Ave. Port Washington, WI 53074) or the American Cancer Society. The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com