Norma Jean Gourlie
May 6, 1939 - August 31, 2022

Sun Prairie, WI - On August 31, 2022, Norma Jean Gourlie (née Merrill) was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born in Lebanon, South Dakota to Melvin and Dorothy (née Breitkreutz) Merrill.