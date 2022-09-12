May 6, 1939 - August 31, 2022
Sun Prairie, WI - On August 31, 2022, Norma Jean Gourlie (née Merrill) was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born in Lebanon, South Dakota to Melvin and Dorothy (née Breitkreutz) Merrill.
Norma Jean was baptized and confirmed in Christ Lutheran Church in Lebanon. She attended Lebanon schools, graduating in 1956 as class prom queen and valedictorian. On May 4, 1957, married David G. Gourlie of Neosho, WI. After David's military discharge, they returned to WI and resided in Whitewater while David attended college. They later moved to Sun Prairie. Their union was blessed with three daughters, Julie Anne, Lisa Gaye and Lori Ellen. Loving the role of being a homemaker and stay-at-home mother while her girls were young, she was always busy baking, cooking, sewing or volunteering. She spent long hours surrounded by tulle, satin and sequins while designing and sewing multiple dance costumes for her daughters and other local dance students. She also taught many young girls how to knit through the local 4-H program.
During her years in Sun Prairie, Norma was a member of Peace Ev. Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, and active in the Ladies Aid and Mission Society. She was a member of the Sun Prairie Business and Professional Women's Club. Employment included the Wisconsin Cheeseman, and American Family Insurance. In 1993, Norma moved to Appleton, WI to be near Julie's family. Shortly after moving to Appleton, she took a position as Overnight Emergency Responder and part-time receptionist at the Heritage Retirement Center in Appleton. Norma took great pride in working at the Heritage and considered the residents like family. She often spoke of what a life-changing experience and blessing those eight years were. She was also employed for nine years with Banta Book Group, in Menasha. While in Appleton, she was an active member of Eternal Love Ev. Lutheran Church, participating in the Women's Ministry Group, Wednesday evening Bible class, and sang in the choir. An interesting "hobby" she had was belonging to a Norma pen pal club corresponding with 20 women named Norma from different states and Canada. In 2006, she returned to Sun Prairie and once again became a member of Peace Ev. Lutheran Church. Norma lived and worked at Colonial View apartments.
Norma Jean is survived by her daughters, Julie Anne (Tom) Buss, Appleton, WI, Lisa Gaye (Doug) Kueter-Anderson, Sun Prairie, and Lori Ellen Lampe, Stoughton, WI; grandchildren: Dawn (Adam) Hamus, Appleton, Nicole (Jerry) Meyer, Appleton, Ryann (Ashley) Kueter, Dubuque IA, and Emma Kueter, Des Moines IA; great-grandchildren Aubreigh Hamus, Landon, Lyla and Lucy Kueter; brother Larry Merrill, Pierre SD. Norma was preceded in death by parents Melvin and Dorothy Merrill, sister and brother-in-law Elaine and Lyle Wagner, brother and sister-in-law Ray and Karen Merrill, and sister-in-law Carol Merrill.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1007 Stonehaven Road, Sun Prairie. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following, in the church fellowship hall. Private burial will take place in Sun Prairie Memory Gardens at a later date. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of services at church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers the family requests any memorials be directed to either Peace Ev. Lutheran Church or Agrace Hospice.
The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Pastors Luke Werre and Shaun Arndt for blessing Norma with their many visits, prayers, devotions and communion; to Dr. Michele Newquist along with the amazing staff of Agrace Hospice for their tender loving care, especially nurses Susan and Nicole, social worker Peg, aides Brenda and Loretta, and volunteer Sabrina. Also, much gratitude to all the staff and caregivers at the Heritage of Monona, especially LPN Lanae and caregiver Alajah. Although she was only at the Heritage for a few weeks, your care and compassion will be remembered for a lifetime.
