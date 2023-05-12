October 2, 1930 - March 4, 2023
Sun Prairie, WI - Patricia C. Janssen, age 92, died on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on October 2, 1930 to George and Marguerite Dall in Lancaster.
October 2, 1930 - March 4, 2023
Sun Prairie, WI - Patricia C. Janssen, age 92, died on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on October 2, 1930 to George and Marguerite Dall in Lancaster.
She married Raymond Janssen on July 16, 1952 in a double ceremony in Lancaster with her sister, Mary and officiated by her brother, Monsignor Dall.
She graduated from Lancaster High School and went on to nursing school at St. Mary's School of Nursing in Wausau, where she graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1951. Her nursing career had her working in various hospitals including Madison, Green Bay and Columbus. Patricia was a dedicated OB Nurse for 35 years.
Patricia was a devoted member of Alter Society, St. Francis Circle, Twentieth Century Club and a member of Sacred Hearts Church Council along with being a volunteer at the voting polls and Sacred Hearts School. Her true passion belonged to her family and her Catholic faith which was visible to others with her caring, selfless and generous ways.
Patricia is survived by her children, Elaine (Donald) Hansen of Florida, Thomas of Poynette, James (Kathy) of Poynette, Mark (Betsy) of Texas, Richard (Kirsten) of Sun Prairie.
7 grandchildren; Donald, Christine, Megan, Jaime, Nicholas, Ryan and Scott. 7 great-grandchildren; Colton, Teagan, Harper, McKoy, Juniper, Forrest & Emery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Raymond, son Robert, brother Monsignor Norbert Dall, her sisters; Mary Gregoire and Frances Bausch, daughter-in-law Joan Janssen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church, 229 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie with Father Thomas Kelley and Msgr. Duane Moellenberndt presiding. Burial will be held at Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Sun Prairie. A visitation will be held on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials can be made to Sacred Hearts Building and Grounds Fund.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.