Patricia Vande Hei
November 18, 2022

Sun Prairie, WI - Patricia (Patty) Ann Vande Hei, (Simonar), 89, passed away, November 18, 2022 surrounded by her family. Patty was born, July 6, 1933, in Green Bay, to Raymond & Albina Simonar. She attended grade school at St John the Evangelist and graduated high school from St Joseph's Academy in 1951. She was united in marriage with Gerald (Jerry) Vande Hei on October 11, 1958 at St John the Evangelist in Green Bay. They enjoyed over 62 years together and were blessed with four children: Todd, Ann, Tim, & Nick. They lived throughout Wisconsin due to Jerry's career with the State of Wisconsin's Forestry Department including; Gordon, Black River Falls, Shawano, and finally settling in Sun Prairie in 1973.