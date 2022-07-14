Paul R. Verhoeven

July 7, 2022
Sun Prairie, WI - Sun Prairie: Paul Robert Verhoeven left this world July 7, 2022 with the quiet dignity he always carried with him, with his wife and children at his side. He finished his fight with Parkinson's Disease, and now gets to rest in body and spirit.
Paul was born in Monroe, MI to Dorothy (Luthy) and Robert Verhoeven. Number four in a family of ten children, he was often teased as the "favorite" of the family. The Verhoevens were a tight-knit family, all of them living with a spirit of humor, compassion, servitude and humility.
His athleticism earned him the honor of All State Football Athlete for Michigan in 1962 where he played for St Mary's Catholic Central. He was inducted to their Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016 for his leadership and talent as a football athlete. Not a slouch in academics either, Paul figured he should use his head for something other than football. He turned down a football scholarship to Notre Dame in order to attend Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI. While a student, he met his wife Marcia (Huizenga) who made him "the luckiest man" and they married August 23, 1969.
He began his career with GTE (General Telephone and Electronics) that would lead to a 30 year role in the company as the Director of Regulatory Affairs for the State of Wisconsin. More importantly it was a path that led to many friendships and service opportunities.
He was father to three children Jennifer, Jerome and Amelia and lived his life with his family at the center. His favorite moments came from spending time with them—videotaping athletic events, taking family trips, coaching football, camping and biking on trails. He loved music and passed this on to each of his children through songs they all loved to sing...especially around a campfire.
Upon retiring he and his wife purchased a cottage near Green Bay, WI because Marci "always wanted a place on the water". They transformed it into a favorite gathering space through a labor of love. It also became a favorite getaway for family, friends and eventually the grandkids. The cottage is where many an evening was spent by a fire, together with family from near and far, where the magic and nostalgia seem to hang in the air. A place that was a love letter of devotion and selflessness to his dear wife.
Paul will be remembered as a leader in his community and church, but most importantly for the love and guidance he gave his family. He led by example, expecting as much from himself as he did from anyone around him. Grit and determination tempered with humility and integrity carved his path in life. Ever a realist with a sense of humor, he rarely turned down the opportunity to make light of a situation. His smile, laughter and virtue are already his legacy, apparent in the family he leaves behind. He will be greatly missed and celebrated for the time we shared with him on this side of heaven.
He is preceded in death by his parents Dorothy (Luthy) & Robert Verhoeven and his daughter Jennifer Verhoeven. He leaves behind his wife Marcia (Huizenga), his children Jerome Verhoeven and Amelia (Mike) Gerner, his grandchildren Henri, Luna, Darby, Zoe, Mara, Paul, Quinn, great-grandson Zaiden, nine brothers and sisters, and many other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, 5-7 PM at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI ending with a Rosary at 7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, July 22, 2022 at Sacred Hearts Church, 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie with visitation from 1 PM until the time of Mass, followed by coffee and desserts. Burial will be held privately at a future date. The family requests that all in attendance wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bakke Athletics, for the Rock Steady Boxing Scholarship Fund, a program that supported and benefitted Paul and other persons with Parkinson's Disease.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace Sun Prairie
(608) 837-9054