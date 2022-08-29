Robert F. R. "Bob" Sutton

June 7, 1932 - August 23, 2022

Sun Prairie, WI - MADISON- Robert, " Bob" Sutton, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was born on June 7, 1932 on the family farm in Clyman, WI to Floyd and Gertrude (Gensch) Sutton. Bob graduated from Beaver Dam High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served stateside as an Airman 1st Class and mechanic, during the Korean conflict.