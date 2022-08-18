Sun Prairie, WI - Rodney "Hezzy" Renz, 78, of Sun Prairie, WI, passed away on August 15, 2022, surrounded by family.
He was born on December 15, 1943, and lived in Sun Prairie his entire life. He married his high school sweetheart, Karen Vanderbloemen, on February 16, 1963. He was the owner and operator of Renz Tile and Floor Covering from 1976 -2006, at which time his son, Richard, purchased the business. He enjoyed NASCAR, Wisconsin sports teams, snowmobiling, camping, and working on his lawn. Rod also had a passion for Ford Mustangs, other classic cars, and attending local car shows.
Rod was the kindest man and loved to socialize with others. Everyone who met him felt joy and comfort just by spending time with him. His pride and joy was his family. He loved every minute spent with his wife, Karen, his three children Richard (Renell), Michael (Tammy), and Lori (Brian). He was so proud of his grandchildren (Erica (Phil), Casey (Matt), Brady, Dan, Hannah, and Taylor) and great-granddaughter (Willa).
Visitation will be from 9:30-11:30 am on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church, 221 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 am. Rodney will be brought to his final place of rest immediately following mass in a PRIVATE burial at Sacred Hearts Catholic Cemetery. Please share your memories on Rodney's Tribute Wall at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
