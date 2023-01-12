Ruby "Penny" Rodes DeMott
January 5, 1932 - January 7, 2023

Madison/Sun Prairie, WI - Madison/Sun Prairie Age 91, passed away peacefully with her son by her side at Agrace Hospice on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Penny was born on January 5, 1932 at her grandparents' home in the Town of York in Dane County, Wisconsin, to the late George and Clara (Klug) Ziemer.