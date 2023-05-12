Sun Prairie, WI - Shirley Mae Sartori, age 92, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born on April 13, 1930 in Kendall and was the second of seven daughters of Edward and Annette (Rhodes) Kolowrat. Shirley married Dr. Robert C. Sartori on August 8, 1953 at St. Joseph's Church in Kendall, WI and was married for 60 years. Shirley graduated from the College of St. Scholastica with a BA of Education and taught at many grade schools in MN and WI. Shirley was active in her community through volunteer work into her mid 80's. She taught CCD for 35 years at Sacred Hearts, was president of the Women's Auxiliary of the Wisconsin AVMA. She was also very active in her husband's Veterinary practice in Sun Prairie for over 40 years. She is survived by her eight children; Greg, Tom, Mary, Carol (Thomas), Ed, Rose, Tim and Jim (Lori); five grandchildren, Wesley, Wayne, Emerald, Patrick and Charlie; one great-granddaughter, Riley; and her sister Arline (Ron) Rowden. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert; their infant twin sons, John and Joseph; and her sisters, Audrey, Patricia, Diane, Annette and Sharon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Father Thomas Kelley will preside. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Saturday. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's name be made to Sacred Hearts School, 219 Columbus Street.