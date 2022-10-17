Sun Prairie, WI - Thomas B. Bowen Jr., age 93, passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He was born in Yorkville, TN the son of Thomas and Mamie Bowen. Thomas graduated from Trimble High School in 1947. He enlisted in the US Air Force, serving his country for 20 years with tours of duty in Korea and Europe. On November 9, 1957 Tom married Ellen Schimelpfenig. He worked at WI Cheeseman for many years as the Director of Shipping until his retirement in 1991. Tom was a very active member of St. Albert the Great parish, where he served as a Fourth Degree Grand Knight. Tom enjoyed golfing and fishing and was a talented Clocksmith. He is survived by two daughters, Dr. Vana Bowen and Constance (Rick) Bailey; two grandchildren, Abbey (Deke) Barley and Thomas (Rebecca) Bailey; two great grandchildren, Beaux and Bailey Ann Barley; three sisters, Betty Cannon, Joyce Ann (Jim) Webb, and Peggy June (Gaylon) Reasons; sister-in-law, Catherine Faye Bowen; and a host of nieces and nephews on the Bowen side. Tom is further survived by Ellen's family, sister-in-law, Beatrice Zimbric; nieces and nephews, Cynthia (Jerry) Tlusty, Curtis (Sandy) Zimbric, Claude Zimbric, and Patrice Zimbric; and many extended family members. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; wife; siblings, Thelma Leila Bowen and Bobby Dean Bowen; and brother-in-law, Jim Cannon. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie, with Msgr. Donn Heiar officiating. Military honors will follow. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon reception at the Round Table, 1611 N. Bristol Street. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center. A special thank you to Tom's caregiver Jessica, of JessiCares LLC, for bringing joy to dad's life in his last days. Please share your memories of Tom by posting on his Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Funeral Service of Sun Prairie is assisting the family. 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, (608) 837-9054