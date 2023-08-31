Sun Prairie, WI - Thomas C. Skinner, age 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Attic Angel Place in Middleton, with family at his side. He was born on November 21, 1932 in Wausau, the son of Arthur and Elvina (Weir) Skinner. He married Mary Faith Hamerla on August 25, 1956 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wausau. After serving in the Air Force during the Korean War, Tom graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor of Economics degree and spent most of his career working for GTE. After he retired, he worked part time for Hallmark Cards. Tom was a founding member of Sun Prairie Civic Theater and, along with his wife Mary, was active for over 40 years. He spent many years volunteering in the community: he delivered meals for Meals on Wheels for the Colonial Club and drove people to medical appointments for RSVP. He also volunteered for Second Harvest Food Pantry. Tom loved to canoe and hike with Mary and with family and friends, and he enjoyed riding his bike into his 80's. He loved music and sang in the choir at Sacred Heart's Church. Tom enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and their spouses as well as his great-grandchildren and his extended family.Tom is survived by: his loving children, Julie (Bill) Mott of Middleton, Kathleen (Don) Fritz of Elmwood, Jean Skinner of Madison, Stephen Skinner of Madison, Rebecca (Wes) Roessler of Tomahawk; his grandchildren, Jim (Jessica) Mott, Andrew (Lindsey) Mott, David Mott, Jake (Katelyn) Fritz, Kailey (Scott) Schlageter, Walter Merlin, Grace (Roy) Merlin, Jordan Roessler, and McKenna Roessler; and his great-grandchildren Julian, Kieran and Emma, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; a brother James; and two sisters, Jean Ostlund and Marilyn Docksey. The family wishes to thank the staff of SSM Health, Attic Angel Community, and Agrace Hospice for their loving care and support of Tom and his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie with Father Michael Johnson presiding. A visitation will be held on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Colonial Club or to Attic Angel Community "Employee Appreciation Fund".