Thomas C. "Tom" Smith
February 27, 1949 - October 22, 2022

Sun Prairie, WI - Thomas Charles Smith was born on February 27, 1949 to Charles and Elaine (Esser) Smith in Fond du Lac, WI. He was raised by Charles and Edna Smith after the loss of his mother at the age of 4. Tom was married to Linda Ann Olig on July 14th, 1973. After a 6-year battle with cancer, he succumbed to his illness on Oct. 22, 2022 with his family at his side. Tom began his long career in television and radio at KFIZ TV in Fond du Lac. In 1976, Tom and Linda moved to Sun Prairie, WI where they raised their family. He retired from a 36-year long career at WHA-TV as a broadcast engineer and radio frequency coordinator. After retirement, Tom's love for T.V. and radio continued by helping at local stations. Tom was an active member in SBE and WBA. Tom was an avid lover of music, model railroads and cars, history, genealogy, his 1970 Dodge Challenger, and his friends and family.