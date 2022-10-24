Thomas C. "Tom" Smith

Sun Prairie, WI - Thomas Charles Smith was born on February 27, 1949 to Charles and Elaine (Esser) Smith in Fond du Lac, WI. He was raised by Charles and Edna Smith after the loss of his mother at the age of 4. Tom was married to Linda Ann Olig on July 14th, 1973. After a 6-year battle with cancer, he succumbed to his illness on Oct. 22, 2022 with his family at his side. Tom began his long career in television and radio at KFIZ TV in Fond du Lac. In 1976, Tom and Linda moved to Sun Prairie, WI where they raised their family. He retired from a 36-year long career at WHA-TV as a broadcast engineer and radio frequency coordinator. After retirement, Tom's love for T.V. and radio continued by helping at local stations. Tom was an active member in SBE and WBA. Tom was an avid lover of music, model railroads and cars, history, genealogy, his 1970 Dodge Challenger, and his friends and family.
Survivors include his wife Linda; daughters Rebecca (Peter) Sewell and Amanda (Ravi) Perera; and grandchildren Henry Sewell and Eleanor Sewell. He is further survived by his brothers Tim (Sue) Smith, Steve Smith (Mary Beulow), Brad Smith, Chris Smith (Aimee Quella), Bruce (Jenny Markwiese) Smith, and Todd (Diane) Smith; sister Pam (Tom) Marcoe; brothers-in-law Richard (Linda) Olig, Gary (Monica) Olig, and Lee (Lorrie) Olig; sisters-in-law Pam (Larry) Petrie and Mona (Robert) Behlke; and several nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Charles Smith, Elaine Smith, and Edna Smith; brother Greg Smith; sister-in-law Linda Smith; brothers-in-law Dennis Olig and Joseph Olig; and parents-in-law Leander and Anna Mae Olig.
Special Thank you to the caring staff at St. Mary's Hospital and the cancer center; especially the nurses, Fr. Pat, Dr. Sanyal and Dr. Schug.
Visitation will be from 3-6:00 PM on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME SUN PRAIRIE with a funeral service to begin at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, family would appreciate donations to the CLL Global Research Foundation.