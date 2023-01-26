Sun Prairie, WI - Virginia M. Mellom, age 90, died on Monday, January 23, 2023. She was born on June 25, 1932 to Henry and Ella (Breunig) Duschack. She grew up on the family farm east of Sun Prairie. During her youth Virginia went to Maple Knoll country school. She had to drop out of school after the death of her brother, Eugene, to help her father on the farm. Years later she achieved her GED, and it was one of her proudest moments. Virginia became very involved in 4-H, winning blue ribbons at the County Fairs. She continued those activities long into her adult life as a 4-H leader. She met her best friend, Marvin Mellom, while both were working at the Canning Factory in Sun Prairie. They got married on May 29, 1954 at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church. The marriage lasted 54 years until Marvin's passing in 2008. Virginia loved to dance, play cards, knit, care for and watch the activities of her 9 grandchildren: Ashley, Trent, Seth, Connor, Kaitlyn, Nathan, Natalie, Pamela, Kelly, and her great-grandchildren, Alana and Porter. She was a cook in the Sun Prairie Schools, a daycare provider, a member of the Ladies Legion Auxiliary, a member of Sacred Hearts Church, a charter member of the Prairie Chicks Homemakers and the Red Hat Society. She is survived by her five children; Claire (Dick) Jones, Kathleen (Scott) Baumann, Michael (Dawn)Mellom, Barbara (Jeff) Rullman and Heidi (Nick) Anderson. Virginia is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Robert Weisensel, and many nieces and nephews.Virginia was preceded in death by: her husband, granddaughter, Heather, sister Bernice, brother Eugene, nephew Chuck, and son-in-law Scott. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 227 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie with Father Thomas Kelley presiding. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30a.m. until the time of service at the church. The family would like to thank Sienna Meadows and ProMedica Hospice Care for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Hearts School Endowment Fund or the Dane County Humane Society.