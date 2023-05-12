William J. "Pete" Benz
July 10, 1930 - February 21, 2023

Sun Prairie/DeForest, WI - William J. "Pete" Benz, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. He was born on July 10, 1930 to Peter and Sybilla (Wipperfurth) Benz. He married Lois Merland on June 26, 1954.