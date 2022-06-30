Josh O’Connor, a freshly minted 30-year-old and first ever head coach of the Sun Prairie West football team, has quite the tall task ahead of him. Formerly a defensive assistant at Oconomowoc, he now inherits a program with no tradition. No records. No expectations. The Sun Prairie West Wolves are a blank slate.
Perhaps most importantly, O’Connor understands what Sun Prairie football was before the split. The original Cardinals won the Big Eight conference 19 times and made it to the WIAA Division 1 state finals four times in their history, winning once. He’s thankful to have that basis of success to build off of.
“Year one, we just need to build the culture,” O’Connor said. “There has already been a strong foundation laid by the original Sun Prairie program. They had a tradition of excellence. I’m really excited to work with athletes that are coming from that program. We want to put our own spin on that legacy and build a culture that lasts for many more years.”
He will have some interesting pieces to work with this season as well. He inherits major contributors from last season’s state finals team like Jay Dayne (class of 2023, defensive line), Tori Mielke (2023, offensive line), Sincere Johnson (2023, wide receiver/defensive back), Jonathan Weah (2023, defensive back), Alex Oehrlein (2023, kicker), and Ean Ackley (2024, h-back/linebacker).
Even in the early goings of the summer, O’Connor has held these athletes, as well as the rest of the roster, to an impressive standard.
“It’s all about the pursuit of excellence,” O’Connor said. “That’s a good mission for us to have because that translates to anything else in life. Building those values and habits that last is super important. It’s all about being relentless and being selfless. If you can do those two things on a consistent basis, you’re going to be the best version of themselves.”
O’Connor feels comfortable placing these values on these kids because he’s already seen the type of people they are.
“There are a lot of really good leaders in this program,” O’Connor said. “They’ve been great, especially as they go through this tough transition. I’m excited to use the leaders to help build the culture. They bring a lot of good energy, so it’s a lot of fun working with them. When they come into the weight room or the field, they bring a lot of positive energy and make it fun to come out and work.”
Summer workouts are off to a rousing start for the fledgling program, but the Wolves will have their work cut out for them when the fall comes. Sun Prairie West will be dropped right into the Badger-Large conference, home to talented teams like Waunakee, Milton, Beaver Dam, Watertown, and Oregon.
Obviously, no position on the field has been set. There is no clear-cut starter, from quarterback to cornerback. These players are naturally hungry for success. They’re fresh off of a run to the state title game and come from a program that expects to do that every year. O’Connor also has these lofty aspirations, but wants to build to it one step at a time.
“The vision, of course, is to go that gold ball,” O’Connor said. “But, there’s a lot that’s outside of our control that could impact us on that path. I think the guys are in a good mindset of just being the best team that they can be every day and getting better every day and making sure that they’re moving forward towards that vision. Once the season starts, we’ll take it one day at a time, one practice at a time, one game at a time to reach our goals.”
Already this season, O’Connor has had time with his guys on Ashley Field at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium. With his defensive background, he even brought some former players he coached at Oconomowoc along to help implement his new coverages and defensive fronts. Another interesting tidbit about his background is his time spent as Oconomowoc’s head track & field coach. He’s taking elements he learned there over to the gridiron, too.
“I really got into strength and conditioning when I became the track coach,” O’Connor said. “I worked with sprinters, which is all about strength and conditioning. The game of football is all about getting your best athletes in space and give them the best opportunity to be successful. Knowing how to get athletes faster and knowing you can develop speed has been very beneficial as a football coach.”
“In track, you have one meet that you’re preparing for,” O’Connor said. “You spend the season taking the necessary measures to be ready to perform. You can take that mindset into football easily. Once again, you’re preparing for one game. Let’s use that week leading up to it to make sure the guys are ready both physically and mentally.”
O’Connor and his Wolves will spend the summer preparing for Friday, August 19. There, Sun Prairie West will play its inaugural game against Madison East at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.