To say that the high school playing career of Ben Olson, a class of 2022 hooper and recent Sun Prairie High School graduate, was a successful one would be an understatement. The Viterbo University commit was twice named honorable mention all-state in his time as a Cardinal and led Sun Prairie all the way to the WIAA sectional finals as a senior.
The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) took notice of his talents, too. The association offered Olson one last opportunity to compete as a high school athlete in the WBCA all-star game on Thursday, June 30 at the JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
A glance at Olson’s stats from his senior season tell you all you need to know about the WBCA’s reason for selecting him. He led the Cardinals in scoring with 19.7 points per game in 2021-22 and also chipped in 4.7 rebounds. Olson was a devastating double threat offensively. His sturdy 6’4” build made him a menace driving the ball, but the lefty could also pull up and knock down a jumper with ease.
His leadership and constant scoring ability led to an impressive season for Sun Prairie. After a rocky start, the Cardinals caught fire midseason, at one point winning 13 of 16 straight games in the heart of the Big Eight conference season. The run earned Sun Prairie a 4th place finish in the final conference standings and a No. 6 seed for the WIAA state tournament.
Olson’s abilities were on display again as he scored every point in overtime in a nail-biter win over No. 2 seed Madison La Follette in the sectional semifinals to put the Cardinals just a game away from a trip to the Kohl Center and a shot at the state finals. While the run would end in the sectional championship against Brookfield Central, making it that far wouldn’t have been possible without Olson.
Olson was one of 12 members of Division 1’s Red team in the contest. He was joined by Isaac Verges (Franklin), Jacob Naber (Janesville Parker), Jake Fisher (Oconomowoc), James Jacobs (SPASH), JJ Paider (Neenah), Joey Fuhremann (Waunakee), Marshawn Robinsin (Waukesha South), Massimo Malterer (Madison East), Mekhi Shaw (Eau Claire Memorial), Ryan Sweeney (Green Bay East), and Terryon Brumby (Racine Case).
The loaded roster had some familiar faces from the Big Eight conference, but the Red team couldn’t keep pace with its opponent, the Division 1 White team. This group consisted of Adam Riese (Homestead), Andre Renta (Hudson), Carson Cordelli (Oak Creek), Carter Thomas (Neenah), Chris Morgan (Kaukauna), Greyson Pritzl (West Allis Central), Jackson Paveletzke (Kimberly), Maximus Nelson (Appleton North), Najashi Tolefree (West Allis Central), and Owen Pawlikowski (Kimberly).
The White team ended up with a 107-100 victory over the Red team that day in Division 1. The victorious squad was led by Tolefree, a Northern Michigan recruit, who put up 23 points, a game high. The White team also got 20 from Renta and 17 points apiece from Pritzl, and Air Force commit, and Nelson, a Valparaiso commit.
Olson was one of six players on the Red team to finish with double digit points, finishing up with 12. The Red team was led in scoring by Brumby and Fisher with 15 points each.
With his high school career now officially behind him, Olson turns his focus to Viterbo University, where he hopes to make contributions to the squad even as a freshman. With this final showing against some of the state’s best competition, he should be in a good position to do so.
--
Scoring from the WBCA’s Division 1 all-star game:
White team-
Najashi Tolefree (West Allis Central), 23
Andre Renta (Hudson), 20
Max Nelson (Appleton North) 17
Greyson Pritzl (West Allis Central) 17
Owen Pawlikowski (Kimberly), 11
Adam Riese (Homestead), 8
Carson Cordelli (Oak Creek), 6
Carter Thomas (Neenah), 5
Red Team-
Terryon Brumby, Racine Case 15
Jake Fisher, Oconomowoc 15
Massi Malterer, Madison East 14
Ben Olson, Sun Prairie 12
Jacob Naber, Janesville Parker 11
Isaac Verges, Franklin 10
Ryan Sweeney, Green Bay East 7
Marshawn Robinson, Waukesha South 7
James Jacobs, Stevens Point 5
JJ Paider, Neenah 4
Joey Fuhremann, Waunakee 0
Mekhi Shaw, Eau Claire Memorial 0