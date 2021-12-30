To discourage impaired driving and support public safety, law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin — including the Sun Prairie Police Dept., will patrol in greater numbers for longer hours during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday campaign through New Year’s Day.
It’s nearly the same every year: Increased enforcement by law enforcement designed to keep drunken drivers off the road. And every year, these officers stop and arrest intoxicated drivers.
In 2020, 167 lives could have been saved if a drunken driver had found a safe ride home instead of getting behind the wheel.
This New Year’s Eve, it’s no different: the Sun Prairie Police Department and law enforcement agencies across the state are asking everyone to protect themselves and their neighbors by always driving sober.
Why? According to the SPPD and the State of Wisconsin, someone is killed or injured in an alcohol-related crash every three hours in Wisconsin. As part of year-round public safety efforts, the SPPD is joining the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs through New Year’s Day.
To help identify impaired drivers on state roads, 5,752 law enforcement officers in Wisconsin are trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement. Wisconsin also has 347 highly trained Drug Recognition Experts, which is among the most in the nation.
You can help in several ways:
• If you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver or find a safe alternative way home.
• Download the free “Drive Sober” mobile app from the WisDOT website. The app includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate mass transit and taxi services. Some taverns and restaurants also have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home.
• If you encounter a driver you suspect is impaired, call 911 and provide as much detail as possible about the driver.
The odds are against drunken drivers. Celebrate responsibly and ring in 2022 ensuring all travelers reach their destinations safely.