I am writing in response to Rich Lowry's June 23 column ("Social distancing hypocrisy," Page A4) regarding the hypocrisy of social distancing in the Black Lives Matters marches and protests.
I only want to point out his hypocrisy in not mentioning that the president has not once shown any role modeling regarding social distancing, especially noted in his early daily televised briefings on COVID-19. Nor is there any mention of social distancing in his now resumed campaign rallies.
Mr. Lowry needs to be consistent in his criticisms of democratic leaders who allow the large protest marches and not ignore the president's lack of leadership on the same issue.
Kent Hartung
Sun Prairie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.