As we approach another holiday season, we hope our readers will remember Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, in the age of COVID-19.
Veterans Day originated in 1919 as Armistice Day to mark the one-year anniversary of the end of World War I.
The date of Nov. 11 is significant because fighting between the Allied nations and Germany ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month in 1918. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name to Veterans Day.
Not to be confused with Memorial Day, Veterans Day pays tribute to all veterans – those who have served and are currently serving, along with those who have died.
Think about these methods to honor veterans on Thursday:
• Offer to help. Do you have a relative, friend, or neighbor who is a veteran? Offer to help with household chores or yard work.
• Support veteran-owned businesses. Check out https://www.veteranownedbusiness.com/?mode=geo to find a veteran-owned business near you.
• Thank veterans for their service. It’s a simple gesture, but it can make a huge impact.
• Write a thank you or letter to a veteran.
• Ask a veteran about their time in the military.
• Donate to a cause that helps veterans. Even a small donation is money well spent to support our nation’s heroes.
One of the ways to contribute in Sun Prairie will take place on Veterans Day. Sun Prairie’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 333 will distribute poppies for donations on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Sun Prairie Pick ’n Save, Metro Market and St. Vincent DePaul.
The funds raised are distributed to local veterans, VA Hospitals, Camp American Legion, Badger Honor Flight, wreaths for the veterans’ cemetery at King, and meals on Father’s Day at veterans nursing facilities.
Donate what you can, wear a poppy -- and never forget to honor veterans each year on Veterans Day.