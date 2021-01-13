We all know about the challenges the world has faced in the past year, as no one has been untouched. In March, Sunshine Supper quickly pivoted to drive-through meals without skipping a Monday night.
With the help of Patrick DePula from Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, we added serving a second night on Wednesdays. We are most proud of what has been accomplished in the past 10 months; 25,402 drive-through meals served (only 7,148 meals served in all of 2019).
Eleven years ago, this week, we gathered for the first time to serve a free community meal. One goal was to provide a hot nutritious meal to people who might otherwise go without. Our other goal was to gather area residents around the table for fellowship.
In addition to countless meals, volunteers and donations to help make that happen, there’s been wonderful friendships formed, loneliness has decreased, and we’ve seen each other through deaths and births and our favorite, birthday celebrations.
To help celebrate our GOLDEN anniversary on Jan. 11, we are asking everyone to commit to doing 11 acts of kindness this month: Buy someone coffee, help your neighbor shovel, hold the door for a stranger, or write a handwritten note to a friend. There are many ways to spread some sunshine around and imagine the greater impact we can have if we all work together on this.
Sunshine Supper has lifted many spirits through difficult times and your acts of kindness can lift many more.
Thanks Sun Prairie!
Julie Wiedmeyer
Co-Founder and Coordinator,
Sunshine Supper
