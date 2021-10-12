Our Sept. 14 Blood Drive, the last of the year, was successful: 55 donors registered for the Drive including 5 power red donors (for 10 units); 27 Type “O” donors; 2 first time donors; 26 donors who had never attended one of our Blood Drives before; and 29 “regular” donors.
Unfortunately, there were six deferrals, for whatever reason. All the donors took time out of their busy days to attend our blood drive and for that we are very thankful.
All in all, we collected 53 units of blood, 106% of goal, which will help save 109 lives.
Our blood drives would not be successful without help from the following:
• The Sun Prairie Star for the coverage it provides;
• Sun Prairie United Methodist Church for permitting the use of Fellowship Hall; and
• American Legion and Auxiliary volunteers who registered donors, kept them hydrated, escorted them to the refreshment area, made sure donors partook of snacks and beverages before leaving, sanitized the tables and chairs in the refreshment area after use by donors, and removed and stacked the tables and chairs before the blood drive and returned them to their original site when it was concluded.
In addition, some of those volunteers even donated blood, too!
After every blood drive we mail a note to each donor to thank them for their donation. Alexandria Mahoney, the new owner of Culver’s, is continuing sponsorship of our blood drives by providing each donor with a card for free custard and we thank her for that as well.
Now we have a short hiatus from blood drives until next year when we start this quarterly process again beginning Jan. 11, 2022. Until then have a scary Halloween, tasty Thanksgiving, Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year.
Linda McCafferty
Member, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 333 and
Blood Program Leader
Sun Prairie