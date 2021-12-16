Recently I read in the Sun Prairie Star that the Sun Prairie Area School District is experiencing a decline is the student population. It stated that the school board did not react well to the report.
First, I would think it is a blessing that there is a decline and this would release the school district from the pressures of future financial obligations. But then as one reads further, the question came why students are not attending SPASD (thanks to Board Treasurer Dave Hoekstra for asking).
The response to his question was because of the COVID-19, students having difficulties adjusting to socialization, the voucher system etc. Well I am sure these issues deserve attention, but I feel the major problem is the students' lack of respect for authority and the evidence of violence in the classrooms. And this was evident long before COVID-19.
Students do not feel safe attending school. And, parents do not feel comfortable sending their children to school. There is even a need for some form of security just to go to the bathrooms.
We want to limit the involvement of the police, but then if there is a major conflict, the police are rushed to the scene. I understand that the administration will seek assistance from consultants, social workers, and I am sure they will keep God out of the equation. I doubt that the students even sing "God Bless America" in school classrooms.
I would like to suggest that the administration and board should consider that some of the traditional cultural values of discipline and respect may still work and provide some answers.