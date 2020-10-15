Joy Reininger and Char Pulham
In this 2019 file photo, Joy Reininger and Char Pulham from American Legion Auxiliary Unit 333 accepted a proclamation from Mayor Paul Esser in honor of Poppy Days. American Legion Auxiliary Unit 333 is once again asking for the public's support of its Poppy program leading up to Veterans Day.

Traditionally the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) annually distributes poppies to raise funds to assist Veterans here in Sun Prairie.

Like so many others in our community, ALA Unit 333 has been impacted by COVID-19. One of our unit's largest fundraisers is our annual Poppy Drive. In previous years through the generosity of everyone here in Sun Prairie and cooperating businesses (Pick 'n Save East and West, St. Vincent DePaul and Cabela's) we raised funds which we have annually distributed to local Veterans, VA Hospitals, Camp American Legion, Badger Honor Flight, wreaths for the Veterans cemetery at King, just to name a few.

This year has been very difficult and has resulted in our inability to host the drive and raise the funds needed to continue supporting these very worthy programs.

We would like to offer the community the opportunity to obtain a poppy/poppies to wear on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, by sending a donation to ALA Unit 333 and we will send you a poppy.

If you would like a Poppy please mail your check made payable to ALA Unit 333 to:

Auxiliary Unit 333

Shirley Petersen

1130 Beech Street

Sun Prairie WI 53590-1902

Upon receipt of your donation we will mail you a poppy. Please be generous if you can. Thank you.

Mary Williams

Poppy Chair

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 333

Sun Prairie

