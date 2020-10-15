Traditionally the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) annually distributes poppies to raise funds to assist Veterans here in Sun Prairie.
Like so many others in our community, ALA Unit 333 has been impacted by COVID-19. One of our unit's largest fundraisers is our annual Poppy Drive. In previous years through the generosity of everyone here in Sun Prairie and cooperating businesses (Pick 'n Save East and West, St. Vincent DePaul and Cabela's) we raised funds which we have annually distributed to local Veterans, VA Hospitals, Camp American Legion, Badger Honor Flight, wreaths for the Veterans cemetery at King, just to name a few.
This year has been very difficult and has resulted in our inability to host the drive and raise the funds needed to continue supporting these very worthy programs.
We would like to offer the community the opportunity to obtain a poppy/poppies to wear on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, by sending a donation to ALA Unit 333 and we will send you a poppy.
If you would like a Poppy please mail your check made payable to ALA Unit 333 to:
Auxiliary Unit 333
Shirley Petersen
1130 Beech Street
Sun Prairie WI 53590-1902
Upon receipt of your donation we will mail you a poppy. Please be generous if you can. Thank you.
Mary Williams
Poppy Chair
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 333
Sun Prairie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.