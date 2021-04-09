It's hard to tell how seriously the Sun Prairie Star supports the different transportation options mentioned in its April 6 editorial ("City of Sun Prairie needs to consider all future transportation options," Our View). They strike this reader mainly as red herrings, invoked to distract and divert discussion of the proposed extension to Sun Prairie of Madison Metro's planned Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service.
But I'll happily take at face value any Star endorsement of alternatives to driving. Local bus connections? Better bike facilities? Potential Amtrak service? The answer should be an emphatic "all of the above."
Each serves a different transportation market and purpose, and each has a distinct role to play in a well-functioning transportation system. We should be exploring them all simultaneously and, where possible, in a coordinated way.
By no means, however, are these various other possibilities a reason to hesitate in pursuing the Metro BRT link. City leaders were right to seize this terrific opportunity, for a relatively modest investment by the city, to dramatically increase and improve Sun Prairie’s transit service and connections. Of course any final agreement with Metro Transit must protect Sun Prairie's interests, but the process of completing it should proceed without delay.
Getting serious about transit means navigating ever-changing opportunities and challenges amid constantly shifting politics and priorities. It will always seem easier and safer to say "wait," "go slow," or "no" to many proposals.
I’m glad the city council showed the nimbleness and foresight to say "yes" to the right project at the right moment. I encourage it to follow through on that decision.
Frederick Bartol
Sun Prairie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.