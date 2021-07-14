We expect area residents to get back outdoors to enjoy the things they took for granted before COVID-19 shut things down in 2020.
Among the things that were shut down was the annual Dane County Fair, held annually at the Alliant Energy Center. This year, the fair will be held July 15-18.
The folks who run the Dane County Fair also know what’s important, because they’re starting the fair on Thursday, July 15, with Hometown Hero Day. That’s when Armed Forces personnel (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, Reserves, National Guard members and veterans), police officers, firefighters and first responders receive free admission for themselves (the hero) plus one guest.
When entering the Fair, look for the Hometown Hero gate. Have your identification. The vendors should be excited to say “thank you” to you by offering hero-only specials and discounts. You will receive a flyer highlighting these specials at the entrance gate. You’ll also be invited to wear a red, white and blue ribbon, to help recognize you as a service member.
Yellow and patriotic ribbons, provided by Operation Homefront, will be available each at entrance gate while supplies last. The American Legion Post 59 of Stoughton will raise the flags at 11 a.m. and lower the flags at 8 p.m.
To send care packages to the troops, the U.S. Postal Service staff will be at the gates to provide free packaging and supplies for mailing to the military overseas. Each Mili-Kit includes 6 Priority flat-rate boxes of three different sizes, six customs labels and holders, Priority Mail labels and a roll of Priority Mail packaging tape. Information will be provided on rates, packaging, and how to order supplies for future use.
And you also have the chance to become a hero by donating blood. From 1 to 5 p.m. in Exhibition Hall C, the American Red Cross will welcome donors with their identification (sorry, donors must pay fair admission).
There’s way more to do at the Fair -- check out the daily activities online at danecountyfair.com.