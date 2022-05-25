While some of us may be engaged in other pursuits this Memorial Day weekend, a small gathering of veterans, their families and other interested community members in Sun Prairie will remember those who gave their lives in service to the United States of America.
Most of us know, but often forget, that Memorial Day was set aside to remember U.S. soldiers who died in service to their country.
On Monday, May 30, Sun Prairie’s Memorial Day parade — led by flag-carrying veterans from the combined American Legion Post 333-VFW Post 9362 Color Guard — will march west along Main Street to South Walker Way, and conclude the parade at the Sun Prairie Area Veterans Memorial. Veterans are also scheduled to ride in a flatbed trailer as an entry in the parade.
At the memorial, weather permitting, a ceremony following the parade will call attention to the reason for Memorial Day.
At the heart of everything — service to God and country and dying in military service — is freedom.
Despite many attempts through the years by foreign foes to make it otherwise, the United States remains a free nation.
And despite many attempts to make it otherwise throughout history, the United States will protect freedom throughout the world because it remains in our interest to see tyrannical governments eliminated. That includes those who are attacking Ukraine and those potentially menacing our allies who are members of NATO.
As Congress debates future U.S. presence in faraway places, remember the freedom we enjoy to debate and have the discussion. It’s also because of the sacrifice made by individuals, such as Joshua Scott, Robert Cook, Travis Van Zoest and others who called Sun Prairie their hometown and gave their lives for the preservation of freedom.
A popular e-mail sign-off reads, “If you can read this, thank a teacher. If you can read this in English, thank a veteran.”
Those who died know their sacrifice will be remembered, but everyone should also remember that sacrifice is not forgotten.
Unfortunately, those left behind who remember their fallen comrades too well are also struggling this Memorial Day. The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs is sponsoring a Suicide Prevention and Awareness Forum on June 22 at Monona Terrace; register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/combating-veteran-suicide-madison-registration-334626846907. We want to remember those who gave their lives serving their country, not ignore those who survived and remain in mental trauma because of that service.
As we observe Memorial Day this year, let’s all remember what these soldiers died for. Wave those American flags, register to help veterans in distress, thank our veterans and current active duty military personnel for their service, but celebrate freedom in the memories of those who died serving our country.