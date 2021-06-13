June is a busy time of year for everyone, and for good reason! We have much to celebrate this month, from saying thanks to Wisconsin’s dairy farmers, to recognizing all the fathers in our lives, to being proud of who we are.
Let’s take a moment to reflect on the numerous holidays and celebrations of June:
Pride Month -- Each June we celebrate Pride Month, to celebrate those who fight so hard for equal rights for all. Celebrated in June to coincide with the Stonewall Riots of June 1969, Pride Month is an opportunity to stand with LGBTQ+ Americans and let them know that they are seen and are accepted just as they are.
Though America has come a long way since the Stonewall Riots, there is still much that can be done for LGBTQ+ Americans and we should listen and learn what we can from our friends in the gay community.
June Dairy Month -- June is also Dairy Month in Wisconsin, a celebration of the farmers who have made Wisconsin “America’s Dairyland.”
Dairy farmers in Wisconsin help feed our communities and June is an opportunity to show them our thanks. Across the state, Wisconsinites can visit different farms to meet the families running Wisconsin’s dairy industry as well as enjoy a fresh farm breakfast.
D-Day -- On June 6, 1944, Allied forces stormed the Nazi-controlled beaches of Normandy in France. One of the largest invasions in history, D-Day began the liberation of France and set the stage for Allied victory on the Western Front. Each year on the Anniversary of the invasion, we celebrate the brave soldiers who fought and often laid down their lives to free the world.
Juneteenth -- June 19th is the day we recognize the final liberation of enslaved people in the United States. On June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, US General Gordon Granger read the news that the Emancipation Proclamation had freed all those bound by enslavement in the United States.
Being the last area where the Proclamation was read, it marks the end of enslavement throughout the United States, and a day to celebrate freedom and to reflect on some of the injustices our American brethren have faced through our history.
Father’s Day -- Each year we set aside a day to celebrate the paternal figures in our lives. This year, on June 20th, we can tell our fathers, step-fathers, fathers-in-law, grandfathers, and more how much they mean to us and how much we appreciate what they’ve done for us.
Summer Solstice -- This year the summer solstice- the official start of summer- occurs on June 21. While we often see Memorial Day as the unofficial start of summer, the season truly begins towards the end of June.
More than a year of social distancing and many people attempting to be safe in their homes has been hard on people. With COVID vaccines rolling out, this year will hopefully begin a return to normalcy with outdoor barbecues and picnics, boating, biking, hiking, and much more. Get outdoors and enjoy yourselves!
Hebl, a Sun Prairie native, represents the 46th Assembly District — including much of the Sun Prairie area — in the State Assembly. Reach him by U.S. Mail at State Capitol, P.O. Box 8952, Madison, WI 53708; by phone at 608-266-7678; via Fax at 608-282-3646 or by email at rep.hebl@legis.wisconsin.gov.
Opinions expressed are his alone.