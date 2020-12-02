Pick your holiday and the person you are giving the holiday gift to, then remember this when making your shopping decisions: local merchants need you and your dollars.
According to Civic Economics, when local shoppers spend a dollar at an independent business, about 47 cents returns to the local economy.
Spend that money at a chain store and only 14 cents return; spend it at an online giant and only a few pennies are returned.
That 47 cents re-circulates through a local economy, generating ripple effects that strengthen jobs, charitable contributions, and community prosperity.
Shop Indie Local launched Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, to encourage consumers to shop at local, independently owned businesses throughout the holiday season.
With Small Business Saturday in the rear view mirror, the focus must remain on shopping at small businesses this holiday season.
Besides the reasons we’ve already stated, here’s why:
COVID-19. Many small businesses have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic — first having to limit hours, then with some contracting or being exposed to the virus, and now with the holiday season, having to fight against big box stores and online retailers like Amazon.
Sun Prairie needs small businesses. Who supports athletic teams and local school groups?
Who employs many high school students after school in non-COVID times? Small businesses. Without Sun Prairie’s small businesses, that support goes away.
Unique items. Sun Prairie businesses have unique items for sale not found in big box or online stores.
Everyone is curious what Dina just got in at Prairie Flowers & Gifts (besides those state Christmas tree ornaments), or what Dan’s got cooking at Eddie’s Alehouse for lunch, or . . . fill in the blank at your local small business.
You know you want to see what they have to offer, so check them out and spend your money locally.
Revenue. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, many locally-owned retailers earn up to 50% of their annual revenues between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
It’ll make you feel good. Helping local retailers makes you feel good because you are both helping the local economy and you’re helping a neighbor fulfill a dream.
Now let’s get out there and Shop Sun Prairie First!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.