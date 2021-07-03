As a former resident of Sun Prairie, a teacher retired from the District, a parent of former students of the Sun Prairie School District, and the grandparent of present students in the District I am appalled, confused, angered, at a loss for words, at the SPASD Administrators’ decision to eliminate end of semester and end of year exams at Cardinal Heights and Sun Prairie High School. If I read the article correctly, I believe the reasons given were, first, that this practice of no summative testing originated during virtual COVID instruction would be continued practice from now on, and second, that, according to Dr. Saron, that these tests are difficult for some kids.
He went on to say that some students don’t have the support and structure at home to take the tests and that they did not know how to study for a summative exam.
One of the administrators said that the Administration did not “seek broad community feedback in not reinstating them.”
Does “broad community feedback” include informing parents about this new idea? I also thought that a former teacher in the District, and a present board member was cautioned that this was not an area over which the board could take action.
Why is there even a School Board? Why not just let this small group of Administrators make decisions among themselves about all District decisions? As for students cramming for exams that is exactly what one of my jobs as a reading resource teacher was. To help students with strategies that would help them with test taking. Classroom teachers would often also do some test prep for students.
I would like to know what will be done for my grandchildren who attend school, do their homework, study material as they go, and condense that material into study notes? What are you doing for those students who know their education will extend beyond high school and who will very likely face summative testing in college? What about them?
I only hope Sun Prairie parents are paying close attention to what is happening in the Sun Prairie Area School District and to start to contact board members and administrators before our wonderful school system is damaged beyond fixing.
Patricia Cook
Reading resource teacher
Waunakee