We take voting for granted. We think that we can show up at the polling site on Election Day and just sign in and vote.
However, there is so much more that happens behind the scenes to make sure each vote is secure and gets counted.
When I begin to think about how complex the voting process is, then I realize how important voting is to our country. We take it for granted but we should not.
And I do not mean that the Russians or the Chinese or someone else will intentionally disrupt our voting.
I mean, if people do not vote, our government falls apart because no one gets elected.
I have now run for election five times in Sun Prairie – two in the 1980’s and three since 2015 so I know, firsthand, how important it is for people to get out and vote.
We elected officials work hard to get your vote and appreciate it when you do vote. Because you vote, our government continues to function so I encourage everyone to get out and vote so your voice is heard.
This November’s election will be one of the most important in many years and voter turnout is going to be very high.
If you possibly can vote early — either by requesting an absentee ballot or by going to one of the in-person absentee (early) voting locations — that would be a great way to avoid long lines at the polls on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Esser is Sun Prairie’s mayor; reach him via email at mayor@cityofsunprairie.com or by phone at 608-825-1164 or 608-228-4681.
