Last week, the City of Sun Prairie issued a call for residents to take a community survey about how the city should spend roughly $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars in 2022.
The city has been allotted approximately $3.6 million in direct ARPA assistance and is looking for input from the community on the distribution of its ARPA Funding. The first half was received in summer of 2021 and the second half will be available in summer of 2022.
The city has already made some immediate investments to help respond to the pandemic, such as COVID-conscious renovations at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, upgraded air filtrations in city buildings, and provided financial assistance to Community Schools and Prairie Music and Arts for programming.
In order to ensure compliance with federal regulations, the City has also contracted with Booth Management Consulting LLC, a CPA firm, for ARPA grant administration, accounting and compliance services.
The City of Sun Prairie is developing a Community Investment Notice of Funding Opportunity in response to the economic crisis and its impact on the community that resulted from the pandemic.
Community Investment awards under this NOFO are intended for projects benefiting the community that may involve single or multiple organizations. Nonprofits and for-profit organizations are eligible for the award; however, projects must have a community impact and be self-sustaining.
A survey will be available through Friday, Feb. 25, for all in the community to provide their feedback, specifically asking community members to rank some of the activities available for funding — ranking from violence prevention to job training to housing assistance.
The results from the survey will be used to help the Sun Prairie City Council identify priority areas and how the funds should be invested into the community.
The NOFO will then be updated appropriately with these priority areas. It is estimated the NOFO will be open for applications in April.
Community members interested in providing feedback on priority areas can complete the survey online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5CL9QSF. Hard copies of the survey, along with additional information on the American Rescue Plan can be found at City Hall, the Sun Prairie Public Library or online at: https://cityofsunprairie.com/ARPA.
People always complain about how ARPA funds are used in off-the-wall ways. Now it’s time to tell people how you want the money spent in Sun Prairie. All you have to do is take the survey.