It’s probably not on any long-term list of capital improvements, or even on any (or very few) alders’ radars, but bridges need to be on the minds of the City of Sun Prairie in the event the city gets any federal transportation aid.
There are several reasons for this, but first, let’s break them down by bridge type:
Pedestrian/multi-modal
There is still an outcry over the decision by the Sun Prairie School Board to change its busing areas near Prairie View Middle School — a backlash so great that the board changed its mind and agreed to work with the city to study the situation.
So what’s the solution? How about a multi-modal/pedestrian bridge near the Thompson Road-Windsor Street intersection linking the two bike paths on either side of Highway 19/Windsor Street.
It’s a win-win: Bicyclists get to cross a busy highway without incurring interruptions, and kids walking to and from school will be able to walk across the bridge without their parents fretting about them being hit by a speeding SUV trying to make it through the light at Thompson Road and Windsor.
The city looked briefly at this in the early 1990s but abandoned the prospect because of cost and a lack of other municipalities (ahem, Sun Prairie Area School District and Town of Burke) to want to “participate” in the costs. However, the Biden Infrastructure Bill offers a one-time opportunity with one-time money to get the project completed. Certainly it will be up to the city to maintain the bridge, but a federal grant could pay to construct most or all of it.
Bird Street -- I have personally seen large groups of kids nearly hit by motorists on Bird Street when they are walking to and from C.H. Bird Elementary School. A multi-modal bridge could eliminate the need for a crossing guard at the intersection of Bird and Stonehaven/Tower Drive.
Main Street -- Although great minds will disagree about where the bridge should or could be placed, one could certainly argue that the intersection of Main and Foxdale near the Kwik Trip or at Main near Park Circle at The Element apartments (where one person died last year in a pedestrian-vehicle crash) would be the best possible locations based on density and traffic congestion.
Other possible locations could be connecting the Bunny Trail area with Prairie Lakes with some kind of multi-modal bridge that would allow bikers and pedestrians to access those businesses over the top of North Grand Avenue.
Highway 151 bridges
Legend has it that once upon a time, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation included two bridges in its plans surrounding 151: Connecting Wisconsin Avenue/Broadway Drive with Rickel Road; and connecting Brooks Drive/Thompson Road with Smith’s Crossing.
The Highway C/Grand Avenue exit and overpass, I think, would make it very unlikely that the Brooks-Smith’s Crossing bridge would happen because of its proximity. But it would make the land on the Smith’s Crossing side instantly more valuable because of the connection to the Hy-Vee frontage road on he other side of 151.
The Rickel-Wisconsin connection could be expensive because even through there is a dead end there now, Rickel Road probably doesn’t have sufficient right-of-way to locate a connecting bridge there. That means WisDOT or the city would have to buy the land.
Of course the possibility exists that Sun Prairie may not even see dime one from the infrastructure grants. But if the city does, it should consider those projects for one-time funding.
