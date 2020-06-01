To the person or persons who thought he was honoring veterans by going into the cemetery and putting flags on graves: All you did was have family members of the veterans you missed calling to know why their loved one did not get their flag.
So you honored some and dishonored the rest of the veterans. In the future, leave it to the people who know what they are doing.
We at The American Legion work closely with the area cemeteries we cover to see that no veteran is missed.
We also talked with them and explained why we would not be putting flags out this year and they understood why.
To let everyone know what a job it is, in the three cemeteries in the City of Sun Prairie, there are 1,329 U.S. veterans, two Canadian veterans and one British veteran, and they each get the flag of their country.
Gary Petersen
Sun Prairie
