Managing editor’s note: The following letter was addressed to “alderpersons” and sent last week, but also contained an email thread showing city staff had been contacted in early July in an effort to address the situation.
I am sending you a picture I took this morning of my neighbor Nichole Pelegrin’s backyard. As you can see she has STILL not mowed the backyard. I have been complaining, writing to you all, filling out forms on the city website, talking with my alderpersons and all have netted zero results. The backyard has not been mowed in 2 summers. It was last mowed in the summer of 2019!
What is the point of city officials and building inspection if there have been no results in two years.
My property value is tanking as a direct result of the property next door. There are numerous woodchucks, skunks and goodness knows what other critters living out there.
Let me say what a crop of mosquitoes we have. My lawn looks terrible and has required much more weeding due to the giant field of bull thistle growing on the other side of the fence.
I am yet again attempting to voice my frustration with the lack of progress on getting 559 up to current city ordinances and building codes.
If there are others ears I should be bending or avenues to get her lawn mowed please let me know.
Annoyed,
Brenda Egli
Sun Prairie