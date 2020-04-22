The Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) joins the professional work force in recognizing the tireless efforts of the administrative professionals that contribute to organizations across the country.
The last full week of April each year is identified as Administrative Professionals Week. Wednesday of that week is designated as Administrative Professionals Day. April 22nd has been designated as the 2020 Administrative Professionals Day.
I would like to take a moment to recognize the group of talented administrative professionals who represent our policing organization, including:
Karen Stanek, Executive Assistant;
Kristine Pittz, Police Records Supervisor;
Nicole Vedvik, County Court Officer;
Cindy Piper, Municipal Court Officer;
Sarah Heling, Police Records;
Tracy Heath, Police Records;
Anita Barman, Police Records;
Hayley Steele, Police Records;
Kristin Goehring, Police Records;
Shari Baumann, Police Records;
Ashley Vogt, Police Records; and
Todd Lukens, Evidence Officer.
The Sun Prairie Police Department is fortunate to have people working in support functions that provide high quality service in line with our vision, mission, and organizational values. Each of them demonstrate daily dedication and commitment that is rarely at the forefront of community recognition. Their daily work is critical to our success and we would not be the quality organization that we are without each one of them.
I would like to extend a personal and sincere thank you to each one of our team members. Their work is vital to our organizational success and they provide the necessary balance that is needed in progressive policing. They have our gratitude.
With many of our staff working from remote locations, it may be difficult to see them in person. Please take the time to reach out to each of them in some way and recognize their contributions. I am proud to stand beside each of them as we serve our community.
Brian Teasdale
Assistant Chief of Police
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.